Dette er nattens vinnere
GOD KVELD NORGE (TV 2): Natt til mandag var det duket for Critics Choice-utdelingen i Hollywood. Her er listen over vinnerne og de nominerte.
I natt gikk Critics Choice av stabelen for 28. gang.
Filmen «Everything Everywhere All at Once» ledet an til å bli kveldens store vinner, med hele fjorten nominasjoner. Steven Spielbergs «The Fabelmans» lå hakk i hæl, med elleve nominasjoner.
Her er nattens vinnere og nominerte i alle kategorier. Vinneren er hevet frem med en sort understrek.
Beste film:
VINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Banshees of Inisheri” (Searchlight Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
RRR (Variance Films)
Tár (Focus Features)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller
Cate Blanchett – (Tár)
Viola Davis – (The Woman King)
Danielle Deadwyler – (Till)
Margot Robbie – (Babylon)
Michelle Williams – (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Beste mannlige skuespiller
Brendan Fraser – (The Whale)
Austin Butler – (Elvis)
Tom Cruise – (Top Gun: Maverick)
Colin Farrell – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Paul Mescal – (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy – (Living)
Beste regissør
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
James Cameron – (Avatar: The Way of Water))
Damien Chazelle – (Babylon)
Todd Field – (Tár)
Baz Luhrmann – (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Sarah Polley – (Women Talking)
Gina Prince-Bythewood – (The Woman King)
S.S. Rajamouli – (RRR)
Steven Spielberg – (The Fabelmans)
Beste miniserie
The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Beste dramaserie
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Beste unge kvinnelige skuespiller
Gabriel LaBelle – (The Fabelmans)
Frankie Corio – (Aftersun)
Jalyn Hall – (Till)
Bella Ramsey – (Catherine Called Birdy)
Banks Repeta – (Armageddon Time)
Sadie Sink – (The Whale)
Beste komedie
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Bros (Universal Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate)
Beste talkshow
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Beste utenlandske serie
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Beste animerte serie
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i en dramaserie
Zendaya – (Euphoria)
Christine Baranski – (The Good Fight )
Sharon Horgan – (Bad Sisters)
Laura Linney – (Ozark)
Mandy Moore – (This Is Us)
Kelly Reilly – (Yellowstone)
Beste mannlige skuespiller i en dramaserie
Bob Odenkirk – (Better Call Saul)
Jeff Bridges – (The Old Man)
Sterling K. Brown – (This Is Us)
Diego Luna – (Andor)
Adam Scott – (Severance)
Antony Starr – (The Boys)
Beste hår og makeup
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Whale (A24)
Beste visuelle effekter
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
RRR (Variance Films)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Beste komiserie
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i en komiserie
Jean Smart – (Hacks)
Christina Applegate – (Dead to Me)
Quinta Brunson – (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco – (The Flight Attendant)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – (Girls5eva)
Devery Jacobs – (Reservation Dogs)
Beste mannlige skuespiller i en komiserie
Jeremy Allen White – (The Bear)
Matt Berry – (What We Do in the Shadows)
Bill Hader – (Barry)
Keegan-Michael Key – (Reboot)
Steve Martin – (Only Murders in the Building)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – (Reservation Dogs)
Beste kostymedesign
Ruth E. Carter – (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Mary Zophres – (Babylon)
Catherine Martin – (Elvis)
Shirley Kurata – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Jenny Eagan – (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Gersha Phillips – (The Woman King)
Beste låt
Naatu Naatu – (RRR)
Lift Me Up – (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Ciao Papa – (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand – (Top Gun: Maverick)
Carolina – (Where the Crawdads Sing)
New Body Rhumba – (White Noise)
Beste originale manus
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Charlotte Wells – (Aftersun)
Martin McDonagh – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field – (Tár)
Beste kvinnelige birolle
Angela Bassett – (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Jessie Buckley – (Women Talking)
Kerry Condon – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Janelle Monáe – (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Beste mannlige birolle
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano – (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Judd Hirsch – (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry – (Causeway)
Beste mannlige birolle i en dramaserie
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson – Evil
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Beste kvinnelige birolle i en dramaserie
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Beste utenlandske film
RRR (Variance Films)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Argentina, 1985 (Amazon Studios)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
Close (A24)
Decision to Leave (Mubi)
Pris for livslang innsats
Jeff Bridges