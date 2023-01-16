Dette er nattens vinnere

GOD KVELD NORGE (TV 2): Natt til mandag var det duket for Critics Choice-utdelingen i Hollywood. Her er listen over vinnerne og de nominerte.

NATTENS VINNER: Gjengen fra filmen «Everything Everywhere All at Once» tok hjem flest priser under utdelingen. Foto: Aude Guerrucci / Reuters

I natt gikk Critics Choice av stabelen for 28. gang.

Filmen «Everything Everywhere All at Once» ledet an til å bli kveldens store vinner, med hele fjorten nominasjoner. Steven Spielbergs «The Fabelmans» lå hakk i hæl, med elleve nominasjoner.

VERT: Chelsea Handler var kveldens vert under Critics Choice-utdelingen. Foto: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Her er nattens vinnere og nominerte i alle kategorier. Vinneren er hevet frem med en sort understrek.

Beste film:

VINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisheri” (Searchlight Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

RRR (Variance Films)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller

Cate Blanchett – (Tár)

Viola Davis – (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler – (Till)

Margot Robbie – (Babylon)

Michelle Williams – (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

BESTE KVINNELIGE SKUESPILLER: Cate Blanchet vant kveldens beste kvinnelige skuespiller. Foto: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Beste mannlige skuespiller

Brendan Fraser – (The Whale)

Austin Butler – (Elvis)

Tom Cruise – (Top Gun: Maverick)

Colin Farrell – (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Paul Mescal – (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy – (Living)

Beste regissør

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

James Cameron – (Avatar: The Way of Water))

Damien Chazelle – (Babylon)

Todd Field – (Tár)

Baz Luhrmann – (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh – (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Sarah Polley – (Women Talking)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – (The Woman King)

S.S. Rajamouli – (RRR)

Steven Spielberg – (The Fabelmans)

Beste miniserie

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Beste dramaserie

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

BESTE DRAMASERIE: Better Call Saul vant prisen for beste dramaserie. Foto: Chris Pizzello / AP

Beste unge kvinnelige skuespiller

Gabriel LaBelle – (The Fabelmans)

Frankie Corio – (Aftersun)

Jalyn Hall – (Till)

Bella Ramsey – (Catherine Called Birdy)

Banks Repeta – (Armageddon Time)

Sadie Sink – (The Whale)

Beste komedie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Bros (Universal Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate)

Beste talkshow

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Beste utenlandske serie

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Beste animerte serie

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i en dramaserie

Zendaya – (Euphoria)

Christine Baranski – (The Good Fight )

Sharon Horgan – (Bad Sisters)

Laura Linney – (Ozark)

Mandy Moore – (This Is Us)

Kelly Reilly – (Yellowstone)

Beste mannlige skuespiller i en dramaserie

Bob Odenkirk – (Better Call Saul)

Jeff Bridges – (The Old Man)

Sterling K. Brown – (This Is Us)

Diego Luna – (Andor)

Adam Scott – (Severance)

Antony Starr – (The Boys)

BESTE MANNLIGE SKUESPILLER I EN DRAMASERIE: Bob Odenkirk tok seieren hjem. Foto: Aude Guerrucci / Reuters

Beste hår og makeup

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Whale (A24)

Beste visuelle effekter

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

RRR (Variance Films)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Beste komiserie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i en komiserie

Jean Smart – (Hacks)

Christina Applegate – (Dead to Me)

Quinta Brunson – (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco – (The Flight Attendant)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – (Girls5eva)

Devery Jacobs – (Reservation Dogs)

Beste mannlige skuespiller i en komiserie

Jeremy Allen White – (The Bear)

Matt Berry – (What We Do in the Shadows)

Bill Hader – (Barry)

Keegan-Michael Key – (Reboot)

Steve Martin – (Only Murders in the Building)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – (Reservation Dogs)

Beste kostymedesign

Ruth E. Carter – (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Mary Zophres – (Babylon)

Catherine Martin – (Elvis)

Shirley Kurata – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Jenny Eagan – (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Gersha Phillips – (The Woman King)

BLACK PANTHER:: Storfilmen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tok med seg prisen for beste kostymedesign og Angela Bassett vant beste kvinnelige birolle. Foto: Michael Tran / AFP

Beste låt

Naatu Naatu – (RRR)

Lift Me Up – (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Ciao Papa – (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand – (Top Gun: Maverick)

Carolina – (Where the Crawdads Sing)

New Body Rhumba – (White Noise)

Beste originale manus

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Charlotte Wells – (Aftersun)

Martin McDonagh – (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field – (Tár)

Beste kvinnelige birolle

Angela Bassett – (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Jessie Buckley – (Women Talking)

Kerry Condon – (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Janelle Monáe – (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Beste mannlige birolle

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano – (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson – (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Judd Hirsch – (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan – (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry – (Causeway)

Beste mannlige birolle i en dramaserie

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson – Evil

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Beste kvinnelige birolle i en dramaserie

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

BESTE KVINNELIGE BIROLLE: Jennifer Coolidge vant beste kvinnelige birolle i en dramaserie. Foto: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Beste utenlandske film

RRR (Variance Films)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Argentina, 1985 (Amazon Studios)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Close (A24)

Decision to Leave (Mubi)

Pris for livslang innsats

Jeff Bridges