Dette er de nominerte til Golden Globe

Saken oppdateres!

Nok et år med film og serier skal feires, og mandag avslørers nominasjonene til Golden Globe-utdelingen.

Det vil totalt være 27 kategorier som skal annonseres, blant annet dramafilm, beste kvinnelige/mannlige skuespiller, beste regi og beste fremmedspråklige film.

SUKESS: HBO-serien «The Last of Us» er en av årets største TV-suksesser. Foto: AP / NTB

Dette er årets nominerte:



Beste mannlige skuespiller i en drama-serie

Bryan Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - the Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Beste lydspor:

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the flower Moon

Beste miniserie:

Beef (Netflix)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Fargo (FX)

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i musikal og komedie:

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BARBILLION: Årets store filmsuksess er mye mulig «Barbie», som dro inn en milliard kroner bare på 17 dager. Foto: AP / NTB

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i TV-serie for musikal og komedie:

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning - The Great

Beste fremmedspråklige film:

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Beste mannelige birolle i TV-serie:



Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Beste originale sang:

Barbie — What Was I Made For?

Barbie — I’m Just Ken

Barbie — Dance the Night

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches

She Came To Me – «Addicted to Romance»

Rustin» - «Road to Freedom»

Beste kvinnelige birolle i TV-serie:

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

J. Smith Cameron — Succession

Billie Eilish — Swarm

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

NOMINERT: En av de mest nominerte under årets Golden Globe, er helt klart «Succession» Foto: AP / NTB

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i miniserie:

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — «Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef

Beste animasjonsfilm:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Beste mannlige birolle:

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Beste manus:

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Beste mannlige skuespiller i TV-serie for musikal og komedie:

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murderers in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinkin`

Martin Short - Only Murderers in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Beste mannlige skuespiller i en miniserie:

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramaserie:

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Beste filmregissør:

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Beste dramaserie:

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Beste kvinnelige birolle:

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Beste mannlige skuespiller i musikal og komedie:

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Beste TV-serie, musikal og komedie:

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Beste Stand-Up:

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

Beste mannlige skuespiller i dramafilm:

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramafilm:

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Beste film, musikal eller komedie:

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Beste dramafilm:

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)