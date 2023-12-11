Dette er de nominerte til Golden Globe
Mandag avsløres Gloden Globes-nominasjonene, hvor det beste innen film og serier skal kåres.
Saken oppdateres!
Nok et år med film og serier skal feires, og mandag avslørers nominasjonene til Golden Globe-utdelingen.
Det vil totalt være 27 kategorier som skal annonseres, blant annet dramafilm, beste kvinnelige/mannlige skuespiller, beste regi og beste fremmedspråklige film.
Dette er årets nominerte:
Beste mannlige skuespiller i en drama-serie
Bryan Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - the Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Beste lydspor:
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the flower Moon
Beste miniserie:
Beef (Netflix)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Fargo (FX)
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i musikal og komedie:
Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i TV-serie for musikal og komedie:
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning - The Great
Beste fremmedspråklige film:
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Beste mannelige birolle i TV-serie:
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Beste originale sang:
Barbie — What Was I Made For?
Barbie — I’m Just Ken
Barbie — Dance the Night
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches
She Came To Me – «Addicted to Romance»
Rustin» - «Road to Freedom»
Beste kvinnelige birolle i TV-serie:
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
J. Smith Cameron — Succession
Billie Eilish — Swarm
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i miniserie:
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — «Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef
Beste animasjonsfilm:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Beste mannlige birolle:
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Beste manus:
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Beste mannlige skuespiller i TV-serie for musikal og komedie:
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murderers in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinkin`
Martin Short - Only Murderers in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Beste mannlige skuespiller i en miniserie:
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramaserie:
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Beste filmregissør:
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Beste dramaserie:
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Beste kvinnelige birolle:
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Beste mannlige skuespiller i musikal og komedie:
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Beste TV-serie, musikal og komedie:
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Beste Stand-Up:
Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)
Beste mannlige skuespiller i dramafilm:
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramafilm:
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Beste film, musikal eller komedie:
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Beste dramafilm:
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“The Zone of Interest” (A24)
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)