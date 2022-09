Tårene kom da han takket lagkameratene

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe Action Images via Reuters/Dylan Martinez Foto: DYLAN MARTINEZ Les mer

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer in action during his doubles match with Rafael Nadal against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers Foto: ANDREW BOYERS Les mer

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers Foto: ANDREW BOYERS Les mer

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers Foto: ANDREW BOYERS Les mer

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe Action Images via Reuters/Dylan Martinez Foto: DYLAN MARTINEZ Les mer

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during their doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe Action Images via Reuters/Dylan Martinez Foto: DYLAN MARTINEZ Les mer