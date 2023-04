– For lengst begynt å tenke på neste sesong

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham — as reported by UK media tonight. No bid as Liverpool will no longer work on this deal at current conditions. 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Package worth more than £130m now considered too expensive.#LFC will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. pic.twitter.com/Ek7DvSevlx