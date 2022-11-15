His little brother is in prison in Qatar.
Abdullah Ibhais was the head of media for the World Cup, but he was not willing to lie.
Former World Cup-employee in prison: - Willing to starve to death for his cause
As the World Cup goes ahead, Abdullah Ibhais is imprisoned in Qatar. His older brother says the case is about a personal vendetta.
Amman, Jordan:
– This is the family’s grief. We think of Abdullah, alone in prison for something he has not done. We think of his children who have been separated from their father for eleven months now, Ziyad Ibhais tells TV 2.
He is the older brother of Abdullah Ibhais, former head of media of the World Cup Supreme Committee who has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Human rights organisations that have monitored the case do not believe there is any evidence of the criminal acts for which he has been convicted, and that the legal process has not been just.
– His children do not know he is in prison. His wife wants to spare them and must answer questions about why he is away on travels for so long, why they cannot meet him and why he does not love them, Zayid says.
The Qatari World Cup Supreme Committee, in an email to TV 2, writes that the allegations from Ibhais and his brother are ridiculous, defamatory, and false. The entire response can be found below.
His wife Hala now has sole custody of the children, on only one income. She felt she had to stay in Qatar to remain in contact with her imprisoned husband.
– We told her to leave Qatar, but she wants the opportunity to visit him. She cannot talk to the media, which would be too much of a risk for her.
The family in Jordan is fighting an intense battle to have Abdullah Ibhais released from prison. They are his mouthpiece to the world.
Wanted Qatar to succeed
– Abdullah went to school there.
Ziyad Ibhais points to a height in the metropolis Amman, capital of Jordan. Known for its architectural ruins as well as being a peaceful city in the chaotic Middle East.
The two brothers, Abdullah and Ziyad, are of Palestinian descent but grew up in Jordan.
The little brother Abdullah had recently married his Hala, when he received a job offer in Qatar.
He decided to go.
Initially Abdullah worked for a small PR firm, but one day a very exciting offer arose;
A position in the 2022 World Cup Supreme Committee
– He was convinced that hosting the World Cup in the Arab world was a special event. He wanted to work with them, and found a unique driving force in that, older brother Ziyad tells us.
Abdullah impressed in his job, and he was promoted several times by secretary general Hassan Al-Thawadi.
In the space of four years, he became head of media for the Supreme Committee.
– He wanted Qatar to succeed, his brother tells us.
But the top job carried a heavy price the 36-year-old was not aware of.
– Abdullah wanted to live a sincere, decent life. He did not want to lie.
The head of media’s success would end abruptly.
Wanted to see with his own eyes
On August 4, 2019, thousands of upset migrant workers descended on the streets in the Shahiniiyah-area of Doha.
They were striking because they had not been paid. It is claimed that among them were workers who also worked on the World Cup stadia.
The strike was hotly debated in a Supreme Committee WhatsApp-group.
How would they deal with this case?
Secretary General Hassan Al-Thawadi wanted to announce that this had nothing to do with World Cup workers.
“We have to ensure our social media teams clarify that this is not related to 2022”, he wrote in the chat log. You can see the entire log here.
Abdullah Ibhais disagreed.
– He did not want to send out information that suggested it was not the World Cup workers who were striking. He wanted to be sure he was not lying so he left to find the strikers on his own initiative, Ziyad tells us.
Abdullah took a Qatari colleague with him – as a kind of alibi.
They interviewed several workers and discovered that many of the strikers were linked to the World Cup stadia.
The workers had not been paid in four months, they had no food or water, Ziyad says.
He shows TV 2 the recordings his younger brother had made.
Abdullah posted the videos in the internal chat group and continued to argue his views on the matter.
Ziyad shows TV 2 what was discussed in both English and Arabic.
He has gained access to everything that was stored on his brother’s phone and computer.
– Look, here he is also discussing this with his boss, Fatima Al Nuaimi, who was managing director of communications. Ziyad points to the chat log and reads aloud:
«Abdullah, what can we do now? In social media. In case they are not paid.»
«How can we fix this with PR, Abdullah?»
the director wrote.
Abdullah was told to follow the order of Hassan Al-Thawadi – to construct a different story – a different narrative.
– Abdullah refused to obey the order and would not send out the press release that stated that World Cup workers were not involved, his brother says.
The father of two knew there would be consequences, and started looking for a new job.
The then security police turned up.
Broke down
What Abdullah did not know was that the Supreme Committee had recently started an internal investigation linked to a tender for social media.
They believed he engaged in bribery.
Abdullah was at work in the Supreme Committee’s skyscraper, Al Bidda Tower, when six officers of the Qatari criminal investigations unit (CID) showed up on November 12, 2019.
They transported Abdullah to a security police interrogation room and put him in handcuffs.
That is where they told him:
«We know what you have done. You have to sign this confession, or you will stay here for six months before your family is told where you are. And we know how to make you confess,» older brother Ziyad Ibhais tells us.
He has read all the notes Abdullah wrote about the incident.
According to Ziyad the safety of his brother’s wife and children were threatened.
The sons were two and four years old at the time.
Abdullah broke down and confessed. He wanted to relieve himself of the horrible experience of being tortured and signed the prepared confession.
He was not given a lawyer, even after asking for one.
TV 2 has examined the confession.
It is written there, amongst other claims, that Abdullah Ibhais had awarded a social media tender to a Turkish company. In return he would receive cash and Turkish citizenship.
– This does not make sense. The tender was never assigned to any company at all, Ziyad says.
He adds that if Abdullah really wanted to award that tender to anybody, he did not have the formal authority to do so.
– Secretary General Hassan Al-Thawadi sign all the contracts.
– Knew too much
The documents from the Supreme Committee itself shows that the tender was never conducted.
– This is about an injustice against my brother Abdullah. A case was created to make him pay a price for his stand in favour of the striker migrant workers, Ziyad says.
The older brother believes the Supreme Committee was afraid.
– Abdullah was head of media. He knew too much, and it was dangerous if he talked.
He also believes there is a different aspect – a personal conflict with the leader himself.
– For Hasan Al-Thawadi this is a personal vendetta. He believed Abdullah was the last person on earth who could challenge him.
TV 2 has seen the documents showing that Abdullah was part of the group that evaluated the tenders.
The documents show that he gave a bad score to every company, and none passed through the eye of the Supreme Committee’s needle.
Abdullah remained in prison for 37 days before he was released on bail.
He was finally able to see his wife and children again.
But for the father of two, the nightmare was far from over.
– He tried to tell the truth
For over a year Abdullah Ibhais awaited the trial. He applied several times for access to the documents but was denied a chance to look at them.
– He did not receive any information about what he was accused of, Ziyad says and shows TV 2 all the rejection letters.
On January 19, 2021, the trial started. Three months later Abdullah Ibhais was sentenced to five years in prison.
The Supreme Committee writes that they uncovered extensive audio and video evidence in their investigation.
This evidence was never presented in court, despite his lawyer specifically asking for it.
– His lawyer was also not allowed to present his defence to the court, an upset Ziyad explains.
In court Abdullah was denied a request to withdraw the confession he had signed. The verdict indicates that Ibhais’ confession was essential for the conviction.
Human Rights Watch has analysed the court documents and witness statements. They believe the evidence against Ibhais is “vague, circumstantial and in some cases contradictory.”
– Abdullah never thought this could happen, and immediately appealed the verdict, older brother Ziyad tells us.
He has spent every available hour going through documents and speaking with lawyers.
– If Abdullah was bribed – how did he receive them? There has to be evidence, but nothing was presented.
– Abdullah Ibhais was sentenced without a grain of evidence being presented. His confession was prepared for him, and he signed due to threats against his family, Frank Conde Tangberg of Amnesty says.
And adds:
– Ibhais should never have been convicted and must be released immediately.
Pending the appeal, Ibhais went public. He became a whistleblower.
He had several interviews lined up, amongst others with the Norwegian football magazine Josimar, and state broadcaster NRK.
When Josimar published their extensive investigation, they were threatened with legal action.
On the same day Abdullah was to meet journalists from NRK, he was arrested again.
There never was an interview.
– He tried to tell the truth, and Qatari authorities responded by throwing him in jail to keep him silent, Ziyad says.
– Abdullah Ibhais was possibly arrested as a reprisal for him speaking about his experiences in the media, Tanberg of Amnesty says.
A powerful meeting
The father of two made a dramatic decision when he was imprisoned again. He started a hunger strike in prison.
– He felt silenced because they did not want his voice to be heard, Zayid tells us.
The authorities responded once again. They took his salt away for six days, which entails a major health risk when you are on hunger strike.
When the appeal was finally heard in December 2021, Abdullah Ibhais had lost 20 kilograms. But he still had hope.
- He thought it would come out that a mistake had been made. Nobody can imagine that a proper legal system works this way, his older brother says.
During Abdullah’s defence hearing, judge Nasser al Dorsai did not even attend.
The court lowered the sentence to three years but gave no explanation for the verdict.
FACT BOX – THIS HAS HAPPENED
August 4, 2019: Thousands of migrant workers strike in the Shahiniiyah-area of Doha because they have not been paid. The Supreme Committee are concerned about whether any of the strikers worked on World Cup stadia.
August 4-6, 2019: The strike is discussed in an internal WhatsApp-group. The department of “worker welfare” tried to deny that World Cup workers were involved in the strike. Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary general of the committee, asked the team to “put a spin on it”. Abdullah Ibhais visited the strikers to get a picture of the situation. He discovered that workers connected to the World Cup stadia had not been paid for four months. They had no food, drinking water or electricity in their caravans. He returned to his superiors with recordings and images and advised them to fix the situation before they sent out a public statement detailing that the conditions of the workers were upheld.
September 2019: The Supreme Committee ordered an internal investigation of a tender process for Arabic social media services. They claimed that a Qatari partner of a Turkish company sent a complaint regarding “leaking of sensitive information.” Video and audio recordings were meant to prove the allegations.
November 9, 2019: The Supreme Committee delivered the internal investigation report to the Qatari investigations department. The Supreme Committee claim to have received a complaint about “sensitive information leaks” in a tender. This was meant to be a possible “conspiracy” with a man who “is believed to be” a citizen of Saudi Arabia, who at the time were in direct conflict with the states who were blocking Qatar.
November 12, 2019: Qatari security police arrested Abdullah Ibhais. He says he was threatened with six months in prison without contact with his family, with torture, and with the security of his wife and two small children. Ibhais broke down and signed a confession.
November 14, 2019: Ibhais was escorted to the prosecuting authority for State security, upon allegations that he was engaged in activities intended to “harm the state or it’s security”. Ibhais requested a lawyer but was not granted one.
November 20, 2019: Abdullah’s case was transferred to the department for financial crimes after “no evidence was found for offences against the security of the state”. Ibhais was not interrogated after this.
December 19, 2019: Abdullah Ibhais was released on bail after 37 days in prison. He was denied all information regarding his case for a year before it was sent to court.
January 19, 2021: The trial starts.
April 29, 2021: Ibhais was sentenced to five years in prison in the first instance for “acceptance of bribes in return for awarding the social media contract to the Turkish company by the name Inflow”. This is despite the tender never being offered to any company (according to official documents released by the Supreme Committee). The verdict was based on the confession he claims he was forced to sign, and that he tried to withdraw in court. His lawyer says he was not allowed to argue his defence in court. Ibhais appealed the verdict immediately.
The verdict indicates that Ibhais’ confession was central to the conviction for “bribery,” “violation of the integrity of tender and merits” and “intentional damage to public funds”.
September 14, 2021: The appeals court examined Abdullah’s case. The judge told the court “You cannot defy the state,” according to his family. Abdullah decides to go public and speak out about his case.
October 6, 2021: Human Rights Watch and Fairsquare issue a joint statement on Ibhais’ case. They write that the analysis of court documents and witness statements indicate that the evidence against Ibhais is “vague, circumstantial and in some cases contradictory.”
November 15, 2021: Abdullah is arrested again, awaiting appeal, the same day he was to meet NRK for an interview.
Abdullah Ibhais starts a hunger strike that lasts 30 days. Prison authorities deny him salt for six days during the strike. International pressure led them to return the salt and perform a medical examination.
December 15, 2021: The court of appeal lowers Abdullah’s sentence from five to three years. Nasser al Dosari, the judge who delivered the verdict, did not attend the defence hearing. Ibhais’ hearing lasted less than one minute, and no reason was given for the verdict.
February 13, 2022: Ibhais sent his appeal to the court of cassation, which is the final court.
March 1, 2022: Abdullah’s lawyer asks for temporary release pending the appeal. All three requests have been denied. The final denial came on October 26, 2022.
November 2, 2022: Ibhais is sent to solitary confinement. He is only allowed a visit from his wife through a glass window.
November 3, 2022: The UK channel ITV publish the documentary “Qatar – State of Fear”, where Ibhais’ case is one of the main stories.
November 6, 2022: Ibhais is returned to his regular cell.
November 7, 2022: The first hearing in the court of cassation is held without warning. In Qatari courts, this first hearing decides whether an investigation into the appeal is to be held or not. The convict and his lawyer do not attend the hearing, according to Qatari practice.
Sources: Court documents, chat logs, media archives, information from Human Rights organisations and Ibhais’ family.
In April 2022 Abdullah was visited in prison by Josimar journalist Håvard Melnæs.
– Meeting him made a strong impression on me. It was encouraging to see that he seemed motivated. However, I know prison has its ups and downs and that he has periods where it is very difficult, Melnæs tells TV 2.
After the visit, Ibhais was sent to solitary confinement.
Melnæs has followed the court process closely and believes that Ibhais has been sentenced “without a shred of evidence.”
– Qatar does not have a functioning judicial system. That is also a concern for all the supporters who are going to the World Cup, the Josimar journalist says.
He is supported by Frank Conde Tangberg of Amnesty.
– Rule of law in Qatar does not exist, he states.
And he refers to several examples, among others the case of Malcolm Bidali and two lawyer brothers who last year protested against the country’s election laws and were sentenced to life imprisonment.
– Will starve himself to death
In Jordan, a family that has not spoken with the 36-year-old in six months remains.
– I often find my old mother crying when I come to visit her, Ziyad tells us.
Only Abdullah’s wife in Qatar is now allowed to visit him in prison. For the last few weeks, she has only been allowed to see him through a glass window.
She is in contact with Ziyad every day to update him with the latest news.
She tells us that Abdullah’s freedom in prison has been restricted. Especially after a British documentary shone a light on the case.
The family appealed to the high court in February.
But recently a hearing was held, without warning and without either Abdullah or his lawyer in attendance.
– We declare our total distrust of the Qatari legal system, Ziyad says frustratedly.
He is concerned for his younger brother, who is preparing another hunger strike.
– This time he is talking about starving himself to death. And for the Qataris, that would be a relief.
His family tries to convince him that there are other ways to put pressure on the authorities and have started their own social media campaign.
Using the hashtag #justice4abdullah they will publish all the case documents during the World Cup.
–We want justice.
– Will you watch the World Cup?
– For me, it is impossible. I know the World Cup was built upon people’s suffering. One of them is my brother. I just can’t enjoy it.
Comment from the World Cup Comittee
A complaint was received unexpectedly by the SC on 24 October 2019 from a third-party participant in a tender for the award of a contract related to the management of social media platforms on behalf of the SC. The third-party alleged corrupt activity and asserted that the tender had not been conducted in accordance with the law. The complaint was supported with audio and visual documentary evidence. Upon receipt of the complaint, the SC undertook a detailed internal investigation into the tender in question. The investigation encompassed 15 SC employees and concluded that the complaint raised by the third-party had merit, based on the interviews and the aforementioned evidence. As a result of the internal investigation, a number of SC employees were issued with written warnings for breach of regulations in the tender process. Two employees were temporarily suspended on full pay for more serious breaches of regulations, one of whom was Mr. Ibhais. Considering the seriousness of the evidence presented to the SC, the internal investigation committee recommended that the case should be passed on to the relevant public authorities for further investigation. At this stage, having followed the correct procedures, the SC’s involvement in the case ended. Mr. Ibhais received his full salary from the date of his suspension in November 2019, through August 2020 when he was made redundant along with numerous others as part of a budget restructuring exercise. Mr. Ibhais’ post-conviction allegations that the SC conspired against him because of his views on migrant workers are ludicrous, defamatory, and absolutely false. The SC’s work culture promotes and encourages staff raising issues and grievances, and particularly on the subject in question (Worker Welfare). Mr. Ibhais’ allegations (concerning an incident that occurred in August 2019) are even more questionable, due to the fact that he re-applied to work at the SC in March 2021, via a third-party communications/PR agency. Had this company’s application succeeded, Mr. Ibhais would have been working for the same individuals he claims conspired against him 18 months earlier.