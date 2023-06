– Får oss til å se ut som ni år gamle genier

Amen and Ausar Thompson made a dream board when they were 9 years old.



Their goals:

▪️ Become greatest NBA player ever

▪️ Become multi-billionaires

▪️ Get a shoe company

▪️ Become 6'9"



The twins were just taken BACK-TO-BACK at 4 and 5 — Overtime Elite’s first draft picks ever. pic.twitter.com/9ezZij8iTO