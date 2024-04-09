«The Russian Cabins» in Bardufoss

CABINS: The Russian-owned cabins are located close to the military airport in Bardufoss, in the northern part of Norway. Foto: TV 2

Russians with ties to Putin's regime have owned cabins in the heart of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ military power center since 2010.

Among the locals they are known as «the Russian cabins».



On some large, brown painted cabins in Målselv mountain village, satellites with Cyrillic writing have been installed.



The Norwegian Defense rented the «Russian cabins» during the NATO exercise «Nordic Response» , this past winter.



For a period, the PST (Norwegian Police Security Service) has investigated the cabins at Bardufoss. Meanwhile, both the Norwegian and Swedish armed forces have rented the same cabins.



IMPORTANT AREA: The view from this Russian-owned cabin is the military runway. Foto: TV 2

The cabins are located close to the Norwegian Armed Forces' military power center in the Northern part of the country. In addition to Bardufoss military airport, the base also houses the Army's headquarters and National Ground Operations Center. The area is also important to the United States and NATO.

Warned against espionage

Who owns «the Russian cabins», that are located in one of Norway’s most important military areas?

For several years and as recently as February 2024, PST (the Norwegian Police Security Service) warned that Russia has been acquiring property near military installations in Norway. PST fears these properties could potentially be used for espionage purposes or taken over by Russian authorities during times of crisis or war.

TV2 has mapped properties in northern areas of Norway owned by Russian citizens – among them three cabins at Bardufoss –and examined the owners’ roles within Russian society.

AIRPORT: The cabins are located in a mountain village above the military airport in Bardufoss. Foto: TV 2

When Målselv mountain village was built around 2009, it was promoted as a new ski resort with great opportunities for hunting and fishing in spectacular nature. In an attempt to attract more Russian tourists, charter flights between Russia and Bardufoss were under consideration.

After the village was featured on a popular Russian TV show, it led to an increase in sales. A local newspaper at the time noted that one of the buyers was a member of the Russian Duma, but did not elaborate any further.

Foreign property owners have been allowed almost free rein in Norway for several decades with no systematic background checks. Norway’s neighbors shared similar policies. However, in recent years, Finnish authorities considerably tightened their laws. Many real estate purchases have been halted because prospective buyers either had ties to Russian authorities, or because the properties were too close to strategic installations.

Ties with the Russian regime

Two snow shovels rest against the walls of two of the brown painted cottages by Bardufoss. The cottages are divided into two residences, built in the same style and have balconies on each sides. The owners' names are listed online, along with their birth dates. But otherwise, there’s very little information publicly available.

To determine what positions these cabin owners might hold within Russia, TV2 collaborated with the internationally acclaimed Dossier Center, a collective of Russian investigative journalists based abroad due to their oppositional stance towards President Vladimir Putin. Their main objective is to unmask corruption in their home country.

TV2 and the Dossier Center can now reveal that two of the owners of the cabins, in the middle of an important military area, have ties to Russian authorities.

MAYOR: One of the owners is Igor Morar, the mayor of Murmansk city. Foto: TV 2

The cabin to the left in the photo is owned by Igor Morar (49), who co-owns the cabin with his long-time business partner in Russia.

Igor Morar represents Putin’s party, and he is the mayor of Murmansk city. The city is Russia's Arctic capital. The region is very important for the Russian military and the main base for the Northern Fleet. Here, sixty miles from the Norwegian border, several of Russia's nuclear submarines are also located.

TV 2 reached out to Igor Morar, with questions about his purchase and us of the cabin.

‒ You know, I probably can't comment on this situation publicly, but I currently have no difficulties with Norwegian authorities,» said mayor Morar when reached by phone.

‒ Thank you, sorry, goodbye,» he said and hung up.

MAYOR: This photo of Igor Morar was published on his Telegram-account September 1th, 2023. TV 2 has marked Morar with the red ring. He shared a stage with the top commander of Northern Fleet, admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev Foto: Telegram/TV 2

TV2 has attempted to follow up with Morar by phone and sent him by email, questions asking how often he or his family have used the cabin themselves.

He has not responded to any of these inquiries.

When Igor Morar bought his cottage in Norway in 2010, he was already an influential businessman in Russia.

He has also been a prominent politician in his homeland since at least 2013.

Since those cabins were built, president Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula and invaded Ukraine. The security situation in Europe has changed dramatically.

In photo below from September last year, Igor Morar attends a major military ceremony. He shared a stage with the top commander of Northern Fleet, admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev

Morar himself published the photo on his Telegram account where he also praises the invasion of Ukraine.

“I congratulate us day reunification of Donetsk and Luhansk people republics, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in Russia”

PRAISES: One of the cabin-owners, Igor Morar, praises the invasion of Ukraine on his account on Telegram. Foto: Telegram/TV 2

TV 2 has not succeeded in figuring out how often Morar has been to Norway. However, according to sources he only requested and received a visa to Norway on one occasion, in 2015.

His cottage has been rented out for several years both to domestic and international tourists. Målselv fjellandsby’s website entices tourists to come to northern Norway's largest winter sports center, with pictures of saunas and a beautiful view.

From the brown painted ridge of mayor Morar’s cottage, a cable stretches across to the neighboring cabin.

This cabin is owned by a Russian woman.

Her father is a prominent politician in president Putin’s party in Murmansk

His name is Viktor Saygin (69), and he bought his daughter’s cabin property in Målselv mountain village.

The daughter of a wealthy politician

In front of the cabin of the Russian woman, a British soldier on skis appears, when TV 2 visits the area. Along with twenty thousand soldiers, he is part of the military exercise Nordic Response, which simulates defending the north of Norway against an attack from Russia.

From the front yard of Saygin’s daughter’s cabin, you can watch a Swedish fighter planes take off and land at Bardufoss.

DAUGHTER: One of the cabins is owned by a Russian woman. Her father is a prominent politician in president Putin’s party in Murmansk His name is Viktor Saygin (69), and he bought his daughter’s cabin property in Målselv mountain village. Foto: Privat/TV 2

Through the window one can glimpse an open bag of chips on the living room table. Otherwise, there is no sign of anyone.

Viktor Saygin is one of Murmansk’s richest politicians, and a member in the regional Duma as one of 32 representatives. The Duma is the regional legislative assembly.

According to a former employee at Målselv Mountain Village it was Saygin who purchased the daughter’s plot back in 2010 with a credit card using the bank terminal of the local ski café.

Victor Saygin also has close connections to Russian authorities.

Saygin has a central role in an organization that carries out important foreign policy tasks for Putin. He is on the board of an organization called Russian Peace Foundation, and is the head of the organization in Murmansk.

The head of Russian Peace Foundation, Leonid Slutsky, was central in the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula and has met with Putin personally on numerous occasions.

CLOSE TO PUTIN: The Russians cabin-owners has ties to the Russian authorities. Foto: TV 2

Saygin has held the position as regional chairman in this organization for at least twelve years.

Also, this cabin is regularly rented out.

“You are writing an article on Russian cabin owners?” asks the woman when TV 2 calls her.

TV 2 wishes to ask questions about the ownership and use of the cabin.

«I can answer some questions,» she says, but asks TV 2 to call back at a later time. Since then, she has not responded to either phone calls or emails.

TV 2 has also sent her father, Viktor Saygin, several questions about the cabin purchase without receiving a response. He last visited Norway in 2019.

Saygin has shown support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he describes as a «humanitarian mission»

He also frequently posts supportive messages on social media for the Russian president, like this one from just before Christmas in 2023.

«Today there is no other person in Russia who would have done more for our country and people. And he will certainly do more. The path Russia has taken since 2000 shows that all the president’s decisions and initiatives were correct.»

SUPPORTIVE MESSAGES: «The path Russia has taken since 2000 shows that all the president’s decisions and initiatives were correct.», writes Victor Saygin a few moths ago. He paid for his daughters cabin. Foto: Social Media/TV 2

Loyal to Kreml

– These are loyal Kremlin actors and naturally do what the Kremlin wishes.

Says Tom Roseth, a military intelligence expert. He shares the concerns of PST that Russia gains a strategic advantage through private property purchases Norway.

– We are now in a situation where decision makers in Moscow want information that puts increased pressure on Russia’s intelligence services, he says.

He emphasizes that cabin owners could be pressured by Russian authorities to avail their cabins for spying purposes, especially when these are located in the middle of an important military area.

– If there is a wish from the Russian intelligence service that these cabins are to serve a military purpose, they would not be in a position to object, says Roseth.

Responsibility for counteracting espionage lies with PST. TV 2 asked PST whether the fact that the cabins are owned by Russian politicians could pose a security problem.

They refuse to comment on the specific cabins, but comments on the topic in general.

– What does PST know about Russians who legally buy cabins and real estate in Norway?

– We warn that foreign states, including Russia, buy property and invest to gain access to information about Norwegian conditions, says Inger Haugland, head of the PST's counter intelligence.

– Could it be a security challenge?

– Potentially it could be a security challenge. But then we must get closer into who is buying, which objects are bought, the location of the property and why it can represent a security challenge, says Haugland.

TV 2 has asked the Norwegian Military what they think about prominent politicians in Russia owning cabins with views down to Bardufoss military airport.

They will not comment on the specific cabins or the owners either.

– Whoever stays close to defense installations, exercises or activities is not insignificant, says Brigadier Eystein Kvarving. .

He does not want to comment on the specific cabins close to Bardufoss, but says The Army is aware of who are staying in areas around their facilities and what they are doing.

– Do they spy on us? Or try to influence us? That we're conscious and shielding information, people, equipment and activity is because we believe there is a reason to do so because we are uncertain about who is actually watching us, says the Brigadier.

The cabins are covered in winter sun and the ski season is ongoing when TV 2 visits Målselv mountain village in March.

Suddenly a police car stops in front of the “russian cabins” Two police officers inspect one of the cabins, take a couple of photos and glance through the windows. Then they leave.

– We were checking out a tip about a surveillance camera and if the camera was in accordance with regulations on such installations, writes police lawyer Marie Lygre in Troms Police District in an e-mail to TV 2.

The outcome of the tip is currently unresolved.

On Saturday, PST informs TV 2 that the defense has been among the tenants of the Russian-owned cabins.

It was the newspaper Nordlys that mentioned this lease first.

On Saturday, the general manager of the mountain village, Ole-Johan Pedersen, told the newspaper Nordlys that both the Swedish and Norwegian Defense have rented the cabins.

- Most recently during the NATO exercise, he tells the newspaper.

At the beginning of March, 20,000 soldiers from 13 countries took part in the Arctic military exercise Nordic Response. Much of the exercise was controlled from Bardufoss.

The mountain village says that they were not aware that the Russian owners were connected to the Russian regime.

The police's security service (PST) confirms to TV 2 that they are aware that the Norwegian Armed Forces have rented the «Russian cabins».

They also confirm that they - in collaboration with the Armed Forces - are now working on the conditions around the cabins.

- We have carried out investigations related to these cabins over a period of time, says Eirik Veum, press counsellor at PST.

- How long then?

- We do not want to go into that.

- Is it about more than this rental transaction between the Armed Forces and the Russians?

- When the landlord is a Russian citizen, who may be connected to the Russian regime, it is not unimportant who they rent to. But we are not involved solely because of the lease, says Veum.

- The threat from Russia and Russian intelligence against Norway has intensified. The armed forces and allied military activity in Norway are a particularly vulnerable intelligence target, says Inger Haugland, head of counterintelligence in PST.

Already at the end of February, in the days before the NATO exercise Nordic Response, TV 2 asked both the Norwegian Armed Forces and PST about the Russians in the cabin field, their connections and the location of the cabins.

CONCERNED: Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is concerned after TV 2 revealed that the Russians at Bardufoss have close ties to the Russian power elite. Foto: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB

– Must follow very carefully



Ahead of the NATO exercise Nordic Response, which took place in all directions from the cabins at Bardufoss, the authorities asked for tips on any suspicious activity.

- We must not be naive. We know that the Russians will follow what we do, says Brigadier Eystein Kvarving, in the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Russians buying property in areas with military activity, personnel and installations is not a new problem for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

For a number of years, the Norwegian Armed Forces have worked to protect their strategic objects. Kvarving emphasizes that it is not without significance who is the nearest neighbor to a military installation.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is concerned after TV 2 revealed that the Russians at Bardufoss have close ties to the Russian power elite.

- This illustrates that it is something we must follow very carefully. Who owns property in Norway? Where are they located, and could it be a security threat? We have a free property market in Norway, but in recent years we have become more aware that there are also security issues, says Støre.

The Prime Minister says regulations are now strengthened and the NSM, National Security Authority has tightened the routine.

But not all measures have yet come into effect.

- There is cause for concern, says Ine Eriksen Søreide (H), leader of the Parliaments Foreign Affairs and Defense committee and former Minister of Defence.

Søreide points out that the Conservative Party has repeatedly asked the government to mandate registering private property, because they want better oversight.

- The government has said for almost two years that it will introduce a land registration obligation. The Ministry of Justice has been working on this for a long time, but it has still not been presented. Now it's getting urgent, she says.

This is how TV 2 investigated: For several years, PST has warned against Russia wanting to gain access to strategically located properties in Norway, most recently in the threat assessment from February 2024. The fear is that they could be used for espionage or become useful in a crisis or war.

TV 2 has mapped registered properties owned by foreign nationals in Troms, Finnmark, Nordland and Svalbard. Through close to 2,000 manual searches in the Mapping Authority's land registers of the properties, TV 2 has found the names of the private owners.

Based on PST's latest threat assessment, we have taken a closer look at owners with connections to Russia.

In order to investigate who the Russian people are in their home country, TV 2 has collaborated with Russian journalists from the internationally recognized Dossier Center, which, among other things, has access to Russian databases. They expose corruption and abuse of power in Russia.

TV 2 has no documentation linking any of the cabin owners to illegal activities in Norway.







