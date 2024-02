Russisk trussel: Ekspert frykter satellitt-kaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech prior to a concert marking the 80th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad, at Gazprom Arena stadium in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Nazi siege of Leningrad, now named St. Petersburg, was fully lifted by the Red Army on Jan. 27, 1944. More than 1 million people died mainly from starvation during the nearly 900-day siege. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Foto: Vyacheslav Prokofyev