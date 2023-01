Pentagon bekrefter til TV 2 at nye atomvåpen utplasseres i Europa

«Introduction of the modernized B61-12 to replace the legacy weapons in our European basing locations makes good on a long-standing U.S. commitment to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense posture. Originally announced in conjunction with the 2010 Nuclear Posture Review, the United States has been transparent on this effort, which has been fully coordinated with our NATO Allies. It is in no way linked to current events in Ukraine and was not accelerated in any way.»