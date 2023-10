Nødhjelp på vei til Gaza

En route to Rafah border, 4 trucks from WHO bring vital aid to Gaza:



▪️Trauma supplies for 1200 ppl

▪️Portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization for 235 ppl

▪️Meds for chronic diseases for 1500 ppl

▪️Essential health supplies for 300,000 ppl for 3 months pic.twitter.com/58Q6uATbEr