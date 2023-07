Baugrampen fra Estonia er hentet opp fra sjøen

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 1994 file photo, the bow door of the sunken passenger ferry M/S Estonia is lifted up from the bottom of the sea, off Uto Island, in the Baltic Sea. A research vessel with investigators from Sweden and Estonia is scheduled to arrive at the site of the wreckage of a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea for underwater studies that are hoped to produce new information about a maritime disaster that occurred nearly 30 years ago. (AP photo/Veikko Wahlroos, File) Veikko Wahlross