Former Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, March 24, 2023. A Pakistani court on Friday shielded from arrest former Prime Minister Khan until at least next week, amid a roiling political crisis that has pitted the celebrity politician against the current government and spilled over into street protests (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Foto: K.M. Chaudary Les mer

Security personnel escort a vehicle of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives for his court appearance, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 27, 2023. A Pakistani court ruled in defense of former Prime Minister Khan, granting him protection from arrest as lawsuits mounted against the ousted premier, with police charging him with incitement to violence in several cases when his followers clashed with the security forces this month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Foto: Anjum Naveed Les mer

Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather around the vehicle of former prime minister Imran Khan (inside c, vehicle) during a rally to mark the International Labour Day or May-Day in Lahore on May 1, 2023. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Foto: ARIF ALI Les mer