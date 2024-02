Storbrann i høyblokk i Valencia – folk er innesperret på balkonger

Firefighters rescue two people who were trapped on a balcony in a burning housing block in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The cause of the fire is unknown and if there are any victims. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Foto: Alberto Saiz Les mer

Flames devour a building in the Campanar neighborhood, February 22, 2024, in Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. A large fire has devastated a 14-storey building in the Campanar district of Valencia. The fire, which originated on the fourth floor of the building, has generated a large column of flames and a dense smoke that has affected several floors of the building. The 112 has mobilized ten firefighters, two SAMU and a SVB to the scene of the fire.Photo by Eduardo Manzana/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM Foto: Eduardo Manzana /Abaca / NTB Les mer