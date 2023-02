– ChatGPT er overraskende bra

Verse 1:

There's a man with a vision, a tech revolution

He changed the way we work and play, with no hesitation

Co-founded Microsoft, it quickly took flight

Making computers accessible, changing the night

Chorus:

Bill Gates, the tech king, with a heart of gold

Bringing innovation, a story to be told

A leader and a philanthropist, making a change

Improving lives and futures, worldwide, that's his aim

Verse 2:

From the classroom to the boardroom, he never rests

Working to solve the world's problems, he always does his best

Fighting diseases, improving education, sharing his wealth

Making a difference, in health and in wealth

Chorus:

Bill Gates, the tech king, with a heart of gold

Bringing innovation, a story to be told

A leader and a philanthropist, making a change

Improving lives and futures, worldwide, that's his aim

Bridge:

With his foundation, he's changing the game

Working towards a better future, it's not just a name

Breaking down barriers, finding solutions

Making the world a better place, that's his revolution

Chorus:

Bill Gates, the tech king, with a heart of gold

Bringing innovation, a story to be told

A leader and a philanthropist, making a change

Improving lives and futures, worldwide, that's his aim

Outro:

So here's to the man, with a vision and drive

Bringing us closer, to a better life

Kilde: ChatGPT / OpenAI