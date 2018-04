Belgium's Michael Goolaerts of Veranda's Willems-Crelan cycling team poses during the presentation of the team for the Baloise Belgium Tour cycling race, on May 23, 2017 in Lochristi. Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts died in hospital on April 8, 2018 at the age of 23, hours after suffering heart failure during the gruelling Paris-Roubaix one-day classic race in France. / AFP PHOTO / BELGA AND Belga / DAVID STOCKMAN / Belgium OUT Foto: David Stockman