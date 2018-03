Today I had my 10th and final spinal injection!!!! I seriously haven't stopped smiling all day (the doctors think I'm a weirdo). But I'm honestly so blessed to have this opportunity and receive my treatment and I appreciate it so much 💖 even though it makes me look like a potato #burkittslymphoma

Et innlegg delt av Being Brave🎗 (@georgiamclennan) Aug. 18, 2017 at 1:22 PDT