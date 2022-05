Skjebnen til Azovstal-soldatene er uviss

Olha er gift med en av soldatene som er igjen i Azovstal. Hun og en gruppe pårørende kjemper for å få til en avtale for sine kjære. Foto: VALENTYN OGIRENKO Les mer

People take part in a rally demanding China's leader assistance to organise extraction process for Ukrainian service members from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Foto: VALENTYN OGIRENKO Les mer

People take part in a rally demanding China's leader assistance to organise extraction process for Ukrainian service members from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Foto: VALENTYN OGIRENKO Les mer

Olha, a wife of Azov regiment service member who is inside of the besieged Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, takes part in a rally demanding China's leader assistance to organise extraction process for Ukrainian military units, outside the Chinese embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Foto: VALENTYN OGIRENKO Les mer