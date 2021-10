Viser frem sin hardt brannskadde hånd etter skrekkulykken

SKREKKBILDER: Bilder fra ulykken Romain Grosjean var involvert i. Foto: James Moy Les mer

Marshals remove the Haas VF-20 of Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team. 29.11.2020. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Press Association Images. Foto: Xpb Les mer

Romain Grosjean (FRA) is pulled clear of his burning Haas VF-20 by Dr Ian Roberts (GBR) FIA Doctor at the start of the race. 29.11.2020. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Press Association Images. Foto: Xpb Les mer

Romain Grosjean (FRA) is pulled clear of his burning Haas VF-20 by Dr Ian Roberts (GBR) FIA Doctor at the start of the race. 29.11.2020. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Press Association Images. Foto: Xpb Les mer

Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France is helped by medical staff after he crashed his car during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP) Foto: Hamad Mohammed Les mer

Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Brynn Lennon, Pool via AP) Foto: Brynn Lennon Les mer

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - November 29, 2020 Flames seen from the crash scene after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the race Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Foto: Kamran Jebreili Les mer

Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Brynn Lennon, Pool via AP) Foto: Brynn Lennon Les mer