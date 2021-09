The Rolling Stones-manager døde i bisarr ulykke

Mick Brigden was the first person that took care of me on the road. Montrose opened for Humble Pie for the 3 years we were on the road. Mick was their tour manager, lighting director, stage manager, seemed like he did everything. RIP Mick, read full post:https://t.co/K7Z7ZiWNpH pic.twitter.com/2vT5RrVl1b