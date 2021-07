Søndag kan verden sette ny varmerekord

👀 As of 12pm today, it's already 123°F (50.6°C) @DeathValleyNPS!



These extreme temps are NO joke! Be mindful before heading outdoors this weekend. Do not put yourself, nor first responders in danger!



You can track the latest Death Valley temps @ https://t.co/X7jNlWJpmM pic.twitter.com/FTnL4kfHwR