Aishani (1), Bhavna (38) og Vishal (42) savnet etter at boligbygget deres kollapset

Please help me locate my family. They have been missing due to the #surfsidecollapse Any information at all is much appreciated! Their info is as follows: Vishal Patel 42 yo male, Bhavna Patel 38 yo pregnant female, Aishani Patel 1 year old female. Thank you 🙏🏽#Surfsidemissing pic.twitter.com/Gb57sT8iue