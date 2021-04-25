OSCAR: Det skal deles ut 24 priser i løpet av Oscar-natten.
Disse kan vinne en Oscar i natt

Natt til mandag er det duket for filmfest i Hollywood når den 93. Oscar-utdelingen går av stabelen.

På grunn av koronapandemien er utdelingen forsinket med to måneder og strømmes digitalt. Likevel kommer det store stjerner både for å dele ut og motta priser i ærverdige Dobly Theatre og på togstasjonen Union Station i Los Angeles.

NOMINERT: Anders Hammer er Oscar-nominert med filmen «Do Not Split» i kategorien kortdokumentar. Foto: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB
Nordmannen Anders Hammer er nominert med kortdokumentaren «Do Not Split». Den danske filmen «Et glass til» er nominert i kategorien beste internasjonale film.

Netflix' svart-hvitt-drama «Mank» har flest nominasjoner, og kan vinne hele ti priser i løpet av natten.

Her er de nominerte:

(Vinnerne markeres i fet)

Beste film:

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Beste regi:

  • Lee Isaac Chung – «Minari»
  • Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
  • David Fincher – «Mank»
  • Thomas Vinterberg – «Ett glass til»
  • Chloé Zhao – «Nomadland»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle:

  • Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
  • Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
  • Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»
  • Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»
  • Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

Beste mannlige hovedrolle:

  • Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»
  • Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
  • Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»
  • Gary Oldman, «Mank»
  • Steven Yeun, «Minari»

Beste mannlige birolle:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
  • Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah»
  • Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami…»
  • Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»
  • LaKeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Beste kvinnelige birolle:

  • Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
  • Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»
  • Olivia Colman, «The Father»
  • Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, «Minari»

Beste internasjonale film:

  • Ett glass til
  • Better Days
  • Collective
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

Beste animasjonsfilm:

  • Fremad
  • Månereisen
  • Sauen Shaun Filmen: Farmageddon
  • Sjel
  • Wolfwalkers

Beste dokumentar:

  • CollectiveCrip
  • CampThe
  • Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

Beste kortdokumentar:

  • Colette
  • A Concerto is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song For Latasha

Beste originalmanus:

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago

Beste tilrettelagte manus:

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami…
  • The White Tiger

Beste filmfoto:

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Beste originalsang:

  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga («Husavik»)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah («Fight for You»)
  • The Life Ahead («Io Sì»)
  • One Night in Miami… («Speak Now»)
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 («Hear My Voice»)

Beste filmmusikk:

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Soul

Beste filmklipp:

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Beste kortfilm:

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Beste animerte kortfilm:

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Beste lyd:

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

Beste visuelle effekter:

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

Beste produksjonsdesign:

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Tenet

Beste kostymedesign:

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

Beste sminke og hår:

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

