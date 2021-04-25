Disse kan vinne en Oscar i natt
Natt til mandag er det duket for filmfest i Hollywood når den 93. Oscar-utdelingen går av stabelen.
På grunn av koronapandemien er utdelingen forsinket med to måneder og strømmes digitalt. Likevel kommer det store stjerner både for å dele ut og motta priser i ærverdige Dobly Theatre og på togstasjonen Union Station i Los Angeles.
Nordmannen Anders Hammer er nominert med kortdokumentaren «Do Not Split». Den danske filmen «Et glass til» er nominert i kategorien beste internasjonale film.
Netflix' svart-hvitt-drama «Mank» har flest nominasjoner, og kan vinne hele ti priser i løpet av natten.
Her er de nominerte:
(Vinnerne markeres i fet)
Beste film:
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Beste regi:
- Lee Isaac Chung – «Minari»
- Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
- David Fincher – «Mank»
- Thomas Vinterberg – «Ett glass til»
- Chloé Zhao – «Nomadland»
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle:
- Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
- Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
- Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»
- Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»
- Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»
Beste mannlige hovedrolle:
- Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»
- Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
- Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»
- Gary Oldman, «Mank»
- Steven Yeun, «Minari»
Beste mannlige birolle:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
- Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah»
- Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami…»
- Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»
- LaKeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Beste kvinnelige birolle:
- Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
- Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»
- Olivia Colman, «The Father»
- Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»
- Yuh-Jung Youn, «Minari»
Beste internasjonale film:
- Ett glass til
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Beste animasjonsfilm:
- Fremad
- Månereisen
- Sauen Shaun Filmen: Farmageddon
- Sjel
- Wolfwalkers
Beste dokumentar:
- CollectiveCrip
- CampThe
- Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Beste kortdokumentar:
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song For Latasha
Beste originalmanus:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago
Beste tilrettelagte manus:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami…
- The White Tiger
Beste filmfoto:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Beste originalsang:
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga («Husavik»)
- Judas and the Black Messiah («Fight for You»)
- The Life Ahead («Io Sì»)
- One Night in Miami… («Speak Now»)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 («Hear My Voice»)
Beste filmmusikk:
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Beste filmklipp:
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Beste kortfilm:
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Beste animerte kortfilm:
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Beste lyd:
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Beste visuelle effekter:
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Beste produksjonsdesign:
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Beste kostymedesign:
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Beste sminke og hår:
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio