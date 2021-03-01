«The Crown» gjorde storeslem – Bosemann hedret etter sin død

Se alle nattens vinnere nederst i saken!

Natt til mandag var det duket for den 78. Golden Globe-utdelingen. Som så mye annet ble også denne festkvelden påvirket av pandemien, som ble arrangert uten publikum.

Kveldens to programledere, komikerduoen Amy Poehler og Tina Fey, ledet publikum gjennom sendingen fra hver sin side av USA.

Prisdryss til monarki-drama

Humorserien «Schitt's Creek» fortsatte å sanke utmerkelser, etter å ha dratt i land fem Emmy-priser i høst.

Det var likevel en annen TV-serie som stjal showet under søndagens seremoni, Netflix-suksessen «The Crown».

Dramaserien om det britiske kongehuset er inne i sin fjerde sesong, og under nattens utdeling dro den i land like mange priser. I tillegg til å vinne den gjeve prisen for beste dramaserie, ble seriens skuespillere hyllet.

Gillian Anderson spiller jernkvinnen Margaret Thatcher i «The Crown». Foto: Des Willie/Netflix

Takket Diana

Josh O'Connor stakk av med prisen for beste mannlige hovedrolle for sin tolkning av Prins William, mens Gillian Anderson dro i land prisen for beste kvinnelige birolle. Anderson spiller den britiske statsministeren Margraret Thatcher i serien.

Storfavoritten før kveldens utdeling var likevel Emma Corrin, som spiller prinsesse Diana. Corrin endte opp på sykehuset under innspillingen av The Crown, men ble søndag hyllet for innsatsen med prisen for beste kvinnelige hovedrolle. I takketalen hedret hun den avdøde prinsessen.

Emma Corrin ble hedret for sin tolkning av prinsesse Diana i «The Crown». Foto: Des Willie/Netflix

– Tusen takk til Diana. Du har lært meg en omtanke og empati større enn jeg kunne forestille meg. På vegne av alle som husker deg, tusen takk, sa Corrin under takketalen.

Fikk pris etter sin død

I kategorien beste mannlige hovedrolle i en dramafilm, vant skuespilleren Chadwick Boseman sin første Golden Globe, for rollen i «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom». Boseman fikk aldri sett filmen, da 43-åringen døde av kreft i fjor sommer.

Chadwick Boseman (i midten) ble tildelt sin første Golden Globe etter sin død. Foto: David Lee/Netflix via AP

Bosemans enke Talor Simone Ledward mottok prisen på vegne av Boseman, og var tydelig preget under takketalen.

– Han ville sagt noe vakkert, noe inspirerende, noe som ville forsterket den lille stemmen inne i oss som sier at vi kan klare det, sa Ledward foran en tårevåt forsamling.

– Noe som får deg til å fortsette, som minner deg på hva du er ment å gjøre i dette øyeblikk, fortsatte enken.

TV-serier

Beste mannlige skuespiller - Musikal eller Komedie

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller - Musikal eller komedie

Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

"Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Beste mannlige skuespiller - Drama

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller - Drama

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

Beste mannlige skuespiller - Mini-serie eller TV-film

Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"

Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller - Mini-serie eller TV-film

Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"

Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"

Beste dramaserie

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Beste komedie eller musikal

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Beste mini-serie eller TV-film

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Beste kvinnelige birolle

Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Beste mannlige birolle

John Boyega - "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing"

Film

Beste musikal eller komedie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Beste drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Beste fremmedspråklige film

Et glass til - Danmark

La Llorana - Guatemala/Frankrike

The Life Ahead - Italia

Minari - USA

Two of US - Frankrike/USA

Beste animasjonsfilm

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Beste manus

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher - "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Beste originale låt

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Beste mannlige birolle

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto - "The Little Things"

Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Beste kvinnelige birolle

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Helena Zengel - "News of the World"

Beste mannlige skuespiller - musikal eller komedie

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller - musikal eller komedie

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson - "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

Beste mannlige skuespiller - drama

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller - drama

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Beste regissør

David Fincher - "Mank"

Regina King - "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Beste originalmusikk