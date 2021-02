Nye demonstrasjoner i Myanmar

PLEASE!!! People in #Myanmar need your help right now. This just happened in #Myitkyina. #UnitedNations pls help us. We are not safe anymore. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #SaveMyanmar #CrimesAgainstHumanity #JusticeForMyanmar #HumanRightsViolations pic.twitter.com/dOUb3LIUfX