De polske hopperne testet negativt - får starte Hoppuka

#4Hills #Oberstdorf: After negative tests, the Polish team was cleared to compete by the health authorities.

Schedule today:

2:30 pm: 1 training round for POL

3:00 pm: Trial

4:30 pm: 1st round with 62 starters, no K.O. system