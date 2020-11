Hudflettes for «hyklersk» familiemiddag

This is one of the many reasons why Cuomo is the WORST Governor in America.



His arrogance and hypocrisy knows no bounds.



Do as I say, not as I do.



Rules for thee, but not for me.



Family for me, but none for you.



A despised, hypocritical, tyrannical, hubris-laden Governor👇 https://t.co/WLvF5vdypx