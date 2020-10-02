Innlagt etter overdose på slankepiller og koffein
GOD KVELD NORGE (TV 2): Tidligere denne uken ble rapperen Tekashi 6ix9nie (24) innlagt etter en noe uvanlig overdose.
Ifølge det amerikanske nettstedet People, så ble den 24-årige rapperen Tekashi 6ix9ine, som egentlig heter Daniel Hernandez, innlagt på tirsdag denne uken som følge av overdose på slankepiller og koffein.
Til «Shade Room» forteller artisten selv at problemet var at han tok to slankepiller istedenfor én blandet med kaffe fra McDonalds som resulterte i at hjertet slo hurtigere og han startet å svette.
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ #TSRExclusiveDetails: #Roommates, earlier today Gossip Of The City broke the exclusive that #Tekashi69 was in the hospital due to an overdose. We spoke to 69 directly and can confirm this with additional details exclusive to The Shade Room. He’s currently at home and doing fine. He even went on his daily jog today. _____________________________________ So get this Roommates, Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills, instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer. Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee, kicked his overdose reaction into gear. If you aren’t familiar, hydroxycut is a weight-loss brand chile! _____________________________________ Tekashi also tells us that he was only taking hydroxycut and not drugs—not just because he doesn’t do drugs—but because of his strict probation that would send him right back to the slammer if he was poppianna. _____________________________________ In addition, 69 tells us that he gained a lot of weight after he left prison. He’s currently down almost 25 lbs and plans to keep going until he’s at his goal weight of 150 lbs before he makes his return to the ‘gram. _____________________________________ We will keep you posted on any updates Roommates!
Slankepillen han har tatt er noe som kalles for «Hydroxycut» som er et kosttilskudd som markedsføres som et vekttaphjelpemiddel.
Artisten forteller at han kun tok slankepillene og ikke narkotika. Ikke bare fordi han ikke bruker dop, men fordi han er på prøveløslatelse og hvis han bryter den så blir han sendt tilbake til fengsel.
I desember i fjor ble han dømt til to års fengsel for å medvirket i narkohandel, væpnet tyveri, våpenbesittelse og illegal beskyttelsevirksomhet, som er grunnen for at understreket at han ikke tok noen form for illegale stoffer da han ble innlagt.
Han forteller videre at grunnen for at han går på slankepiller er fordi han la på seg etter å ha tilbrakt til i fengsel. Ifølge «Shade Room» er artisten hjemme igjen og føler seg bra.