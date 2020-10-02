Innlagt etter overdose på slankepiller og koffein

Ifølge det amerikanske nettstedet People, så ble den 24-årige rapperen Tekashi 6ix9ine, som egentlig heter Daniel Hernandez, innlagt på tirsdag denne uken som følge av overdose på slankepiller og koffein.

Til «Shade Room» forteller artisten selv at problemet var at han tok to slankepiller istedenfor én blandet med kaffe fra McDonalds som resulterte i at hjertet slo hurtigere og han startet å svette.

Slankepillen han har tatt er noe som kalles for «Hydroxycut» som er et kosttilskudd som markedsføres som et vekttaphjelpemiddel.

Artisten forteller at han kun tok slankepillene og ikke narkotika. Ikke bare fordi han ikke bruker dop, men fordi han er på prøveløslatelse og hvis han bryter den så blir han sendt tilbake til fengsel.

I desember i fjor ble han dømt til to års fengsel for å medvirket i narkohandel, væpnet tyveri, våpenbesittelse og illegal beskyttelsevirksomhet, som er grunnen for at understreket at han ikke tok noen form for illegale stoffer da han ble innlagt.

Han forteller videre at grunnen for at han går på slankepiller er fordi han la på seg etter å ha tilbrakt til i fengsel. Ifølge «Shade Room» er artisten hjemme igjen og føler seg bra.