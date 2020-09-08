Varsler slutten på suksesserien

Det nærmer seg slutten på den populære serien «Keeping Up with the Kardashians».

Det melder Kim Kardashian selv på Instagram.

– Til alle våre fans. Det er med tungt hjerte at vi har tatt den vanskelige beslutingen som en familie om å si farvel til Keeping up with the Kardashians, skriver hun.

Serien gikk for første gang på lufta i 2007, og har siden den gang gitt fansen innblikk i superstjernenes liv i godt over 250 episoder, og gjennom flere spinoff-serier. Sesongen som kommer tidlig i 2021 blir ifølge Kim seriens siste.

– Vi er mer enn takknemlig for alle som har fulgt oss disse årene, gjennom gode tider og tunge tider, glede, tårer, mange forhold og barn. Vi vil alltid sette pris på de flotte minnene og utallige personene vi har møtt på veien.



– Uten våre fans ville jeg ikke vært der jeg er i dag. Jeg er utrolig takknemlig overfor alle som har sett på og støttet meg og min familie de siste 14 utrolige årene. Seiren har gjort oss til de vi er, og vi vil for alltid stå i gjeld til alle som har spilt en rolle i å forme karrierene våre og endre livene for alltid, skriver hun videre.