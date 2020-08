Joe Hart klar for Tottenham

Kilde: Premier League

Om spillertropp/kvoter:

Each Premier League club submit a squad list after each transfer window closes.

It can contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil "Home Grown Player" criteria.

The remainder of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be home grown.

Changes to the squad list may be made during the period of a transfer window.

A "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

Each player is assigned a squad number, which they wear during Premier League matches.