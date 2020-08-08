Omar Elabdellaouis vanskelige farvel: – Skriver dette med tårer i øynene

I et innlegg på Instagram bekrefter landslagets Omar Elabdellaoui (28) at han er ferdig i den greske storklubben Olympiakos.

Europaliga-exiten for Wolverhampton ble Omar Elabdellaouis siste kamp for Olympiakos, bekrefter landslagsspilleren på Instagram lørdag.

28-åringen skriver at det er det vanskeligste innlegget han har skrevet.

– Nå er tida inne for å skille lag, og jeg skriver dette med tårer i øynene. Ord kan ikke beskrive hvor privilegert jeg har vært som har fått spille og være kaptein for dette laget, skriver Elabdellaoui på Instagram.

– De siste seks årene har vært et eventyr. Og jeg kommer til å minnes alt jeg har opplevd, fortsetter Oslo-gutten.

Det er fortsatt ikke kjent hvor Elabdellaoui fortsetter karrieren.

– Det jeg kan bekrefte er at Omar er ferdig i Olympiakos og ser tilbake på seks gode år som akkumulerte i at han avslutter som kaptein. Akkurat nå bruker Omar tiden til refleksjon før et klubbvalg blir gjort. Jeg og hans bror reiser ned til Athen i neste uke. En avgjørelse vil nok bli tatt i neste uke, sier Elabdellaouis agent, Mikail Adampour, til TV 2.

Høyrebacken har vært i Olympiakos siden 2014. I 2017 var han utlånt til Hull, der det bare ble åtte kamper og sesongen endte med nedrykk.

