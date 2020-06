Antallet skogbranner i Sibir femdoblet på en uke

#EUSpace @CopernicusEU data are useful to monitor fire hotspots which are expanding to the north



Yesterday, #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️detected what is believed to be the northernmost fire in recent years, within the #Arctic Circle, in the Republic of Sakha, #Siberia

Lat 72.7°N, Lon 118.1°E pic.twitter.com/djNRcJsbrN