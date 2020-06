54 millioner har sett TikTok-en – nå trues tobarnsmoren på livet

The amount of messages I’ve been receiving. From companies asking to work with me rather it’s advertising their products or from licensing my video to death threats. 😒 I hate social media. But anyways, I plan on making a YouTube vlog talking about swim class and why we do what we do. Incase no one knows what video I’m referring to it’s the video posted below. What I need from y’all is recommendations on what my vlog should even cover or some questions some of y’all may have. Lastly, I will be taking some time off social media after this vlog because this is just fricken Insane right now.