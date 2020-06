Tordner etter at kvinnenes Serie A stoppes

View this post on Instagram

While the men’s Serie A will continue, the women’s Serie A was today put to an end. It’s time to elevate our movement! This is a open letter from us players in the Serie A with the wish of being heard and treated as professionals - regardless of gender. It’s time to push the system forward, making growth and to lay the right foundations to push the game forward as professional footballers. It’s time provide substance and resources. #DomanièOggi #DareToMoveForward