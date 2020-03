"In line with its advisory of 6 March, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) maintains its advice to Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) worldwide regarding the Agency’s approach for monitoring the integrity of anti-doping testing in light of COVID-19 and stresses the importance of ADOs prioritizing health and safety while protecting the integrity of doping control programs.

As the situation develops around the world, WADA continues to assess the situation closely with particular regard to how the pandemic may impact the conduct of anti-doping testing activity worldwide. It is essential that all ADOs follow the advice of local health authorities to ensure proper protection of athletes and doping control personnel while protecting the integrity of doping control programs, particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As previously stated, to support this important balance, WADA will closely monitor testing activity in all regions affected by COVID-19 to detect any possible testing ‘gaps’ that may need to be addressed. If it is determined that there has been an absence or diminished level of testing on athletes in areas of higher risk, this information will be conveyed on to the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, as well as any other ADO with a major event in the coming months, which would benefit from such information to adjust their testing programs accordingly. This includes the Pre-Tokyo Olympic Games Task Force, which is being led by the International Testing Agency.

WADA has asked ADOs to advise the Agency of any amendments that they are making to their testing programs so that WADA can coordinate and assist as necessary".