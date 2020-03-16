Kristoffer Hivju skriver på sin Instagram-profil at han har testet positivt for covid-19.
– Hei fra Norge. Synd å si det, men jeg har testet positiv for covid-19. Jeg og familien er ved god helse, men vi holder oss isolert så lenge det trengs, skriver han på profilen sin.
Han skriver videre at han kun har lette forkjølelsessymptomer, og han oppfordrer alle til å være forsiktige.
– Vær så snill, det er mange med underliggende sykdommer som er i risikogrupper. Hold 1,5 meters avstand til hverandre, vaske hendene deres, gå i karantene, gjør alt dere kan for å hindre viruset i å spre seg, skriver han.
– Ta vare på hverandre og hold dere friske.
Se dette innlegget på Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency