Disappointed in Solskjær: – It was rotten, what he did

She says she is disappointed with the way Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Molde FK handled Sarrs case, which was ongoing from May of 2017, until he left Molde FK in January of 2019.

According to TV 2's research, Sarr played 60 games for Molde after being charged with rape. During this period he has been Moldes captain for several matches.

Visnes has struggled to deal with this.

– Seeing such a well-known person as Solskjær giving Sarr the responsibilities of captain, it scared me. I remember questioning his values, Visnes says.

She was particularly disappointed when Solskjær publicly supported Sarr as the case against him was ongoing.

– At that point, I felt that the burden was solely on my shoulders. Solskjær doing that, it was rotten, she says.

TV 2 has made several attempts at confronting Solskjær with Visnes' comments. None of these requests have been met.

Solskjær was however confronted by a British journalist with questions about the court case against Sarr. The United-manager made it clear that he would not comment on the case, beyond the following:

– This case is being dealt with by the Norwegian judicial system. We need to respect that process. I wouldn't want anyone to end up in a situation like that - that is unpleasant for anyone. That is my response.

Left the city following rape accusations

Visnes had her whole life in Molde when she accused Sarr of rape. She had an apartment, a job and a network of friends in the city. Following the rape-accusation however, she moved back home to her father.

She simply did not feel welcome in the city anymore.

Kamilla Visnes shared her story with TV 2, whilst rape-accused footballer Babacar Sarr is wanted internationally after failing to appear in court. Foto: Daniel Sannum Lauten / TV 2

– Molde is a football city. It was hard for me feeling like I was the one who «stole» one of the best players from the team. I felt that a lot of people were supporting him, she explains.

Visnes says she felt the club supported Sarr, and that she herself did not receive any support from them.

– It felt like he was being protected, supported and honoured. I only wish the club could have remained neutral and decided not to comment on the case whilst it was ongoing, she says.

Molde FK: – Conflicting opinions

TV 2 has reached out to Molde FK. They have declined multiple interview requests, but released the following statement in an e-mail:

«This is a serious and demanding case, and we have a great deal of sympathy for the aggrieved party. When Molde FK made the decision not to suspend the player, it was made based on how the case was evaluated at that time. It was emphasised that the player had no previous convictions. We understand that there are conflicting opinions in this matter.

It is important to highlight that the incident has nothing to do with MFKs formal responsibility as an employer. The subsequent judicial process is between the aggrieved party and the player. MFK is not a party in this matter. If the person has done something punishable by law, it is very serious and disappointing, and in clear breach of the club's values».

Played in Russia and Saudi Arabia

One month before the appeal case was due in the court of appeals, Sarr was released from his contract with Molde.

His football career continued in the Russian Premier League, before playing for Damac FC in Saudi Arabia. By mid-january of this year, Sarr was released from his contract with Damac FC. He is currently not associated with any football club.

Neither Russia, nor Saudi-Arabia, has an established extradition treaty with Norwegian authorities.

TV 2 has repeatedly reached out to Sarr for comments, without any response. According to his attorney, Mette Yvonne Larsen, the footballer failed to appear in court because he was not judicially summoned. The court has subsequently denied this claim, but the decision is now being appealed to The High Courts.

The public prosecutor remains firm in statements that by not appearing in court, Sarr is effectively withholding from judicial proceedings. In Norway, a criminal trial cannot go ahead for serious crimes if the suspect is not present. This differs from other judicial systems, such as the UKs.

– In retrospect, was it a mistake not to arrest Sarr before he left the country?

– We probably should have arrested him. However, we felt that we made the right decision at the time, prosecutor Ingvild Thorn Nordheim says.

Will not reveals Sarr's location

Sarr's defence team cannot confirm that the footballer will in fact appear in court for the appeal case.

– The case has not been listed to be heard, and I do not know when it will be listed. We have not discussed this, Mette Yvonne Larsen explains.

Attorney for Babacar Sarr, Mette Yvonne Larsen. Foto: Terje Bendiksby

Larsen emphasises that it is not usual for her to reveal the location of her clients, and for that reason, she will not do so with regards to Sarr either.

– How are you communicating with Sarr?

– No comment. I am in contact with him, but I will not elaborate on what type of contact it is, she says.

– How has he reacted to the arrest warrant issued by Interpol?

– He finds it to be a burden. It is strange that he is acquitted but at the same time wanted by Interpol, Larsen says.

In addition to the case involving Kamilla Visnes, Sarr is also under investigation for a rape that allegedly took place in the Norwegian town Sogndal, in 2014. Furthermore, he was recently charged with a rape in Oslo, but this case was dropped due to an internal mistake in police proceedings.

Sarr has maintained his innocence in these cases as well.

Translated by Julie Moon Fjell, TV 2.