Ekspert: – Har ingen effekt

It Works! Marketing International UC («It Works!») is an ecommerce direct selling company specialising in beauty and nutrition products. It Works! Was founded in the United States in 2001. As we expanded internationally, we opened the base of our international operations in Dublin, Ireland in 2013. We currently sell products in 21 countries over four continents.

We have invested the time, resources and expertise to expand our international business in line with the specific regulatory requirements of each of our markets. Product safety, compliance and performance is of paramount importance to us at It Works!. All of our products are formulated, assessed and successfully notified (if relevant) in accordance with the latest stringent regulations and directives of the European Union and also other major international regulations (including local market requirements). All products sold in Norway are registered and approved by Norwegian authorities as appropriate, and our activity in Norway is conducted in full compliance with all national rules and regulations. All of our products are quality products, in demand, and used by many satisfied customers.

As per European Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006, we only use authorised nutrient and health claims on our food product ingredients, which have been assessed and approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and European Commission due to sufficient scientific substantiation throughout various submitted studies (therefore have proven effect.). Additionally, any cosmetic claims we indicate on our products are in line with EC Regulation 1223/2009 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No. 655/2013 Common Criteria for Cosmetic Product Claims.

It Works! maintains a robust compliance program that includes a dedicated team, specific policies and procedures that all our independent distributors agree to upon enrolment, subscription to a compliance monitoring program, and ongoing education provided to our independent distributors and our corporate team. With a sales force of over 100.000 worldwide, occasionally claims are made by mistake by our independent contractor distributors that are not approved. When made aware of such actions the Company always makes sure to have them corrected. Distributors must only make claims about products that are contained in company approved materials such as the product information sheets that are contained on our website and readily available to all distributors.

It Works! takes pride in its integrity and stands on its record of providing customers with superior product safety and performance. We are confident that all our products are formulated in accordance with the highest international standard and are marketed in accordance with all regulations and standards.