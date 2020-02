– De får ikke lov til å glemme oss

They made me a criminal

said "Im a fraud"

They made me think I was



We are the victims of Norway

They sent us to jail

But we were innocent



CHOR. But what they did won`t bother me

allthough Im fragile cant you see

But put some joy back into my life

Please take away that awful knife



They made me so anxious

Frigtened and scared

For what they did to me



And I have been crying

afraid of losing my children

If I were sent to jail



CHOR. What you did wont bother me

I am strong rely on me

But put some joy back into my life

Please take away that awful knife



So let the wind take my brain

Let it vanish my pain

And let me start all over again

Artist: Heidi Schjetne