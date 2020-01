Twitter 2011-2016:

"Adele needs to lose some weight. She's too big and it's unhealthy and I'm worried about her."



Twitter 2020:

"Adele needs to eat more. She's too skinny and lost too much weight and it's unhealthy and I'm worried about her."



🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/Wk8zrGIXQJ