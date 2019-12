TOPSHOT - Residents wade through a flooded highway, caused by heavy rains due to typhoon Phanfone, in Ormoc City, Leyte province in central Philippines on December 25, 2019. - Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on December 25, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. (Photo by RONALD FRANK DEJON / AFP) Foto: Ronald Frank Dejon