Australia står i brann – statsministeren reiste på familieferie til Hawaii

At 12pm there are 97 fires, 48 are not contained. Two fires are at Watch and Act alert status. Around 2,500 firefighters are in the field.

Catastrophic fire danger is Greater Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven & Southern Ranges. More info: https://t.co/szLiLvTtSc#nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/GII9Nvaich