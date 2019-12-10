Mandag ble listen over nominerte til Golden Globes 2020 annonsert. Prisutdelingen skal holdes 5. januar, og dette er den 77. gangen arrangementet finner sted.

Siden listen over nominerte kom ut, har arrangørene mottatt massiv kritikk for å kun nominere menn til kategorien «Best director».

Det er ikke første gangen dette har skjedd. Siden 2000 har over 100 menn blitt nominert til kategorien, men bare fire kvinner. Det melder BBC.

Disse tallene er ikke av den sjeldne typen. De siste 20 årene har arrangørene bak Oscar-prisutdelingen kun nominert tre kvinner til denne kategorien, mot 87 menn.

Press på industrien

Under årets Golden Globes var det skuespilleren Natalie Portman som skulle dele ut prisen for beste regissør. Hun snek inn en kjapp kommentar om kjønnsfordelingen.

Etter økt press på industrien trodde mange at arrangørene skulle ta til seg kritikken. Men i år igjen, er det altså kun menn blant de nominerte.

De nominerte for «Best director» 2020, er Martin Scorsese for «The Irishman», Quentin Tarantino for «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood», Todd Phillips for «Joker», Bong Joon Ho for «Parasite» og Sam Mendes for «1917».

FAVORITT: Filmen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood er en av favorittene til neste års prisutdeling. Foto: Andrew Cooper

Skuespiller Charlize Theron sier mangelen på kvinnelige nominerte er virkelig latterlig.

– Ingen kvinne ønsker å bli nominert bare fordi det er det rette å gjøre. Dette er ikke kult. Vi må fortsette å lage lyd til vi blir hørt, og disse historiene blir gjenkjent, sier hun.

De nominerte er Best Motion Picture - Drama: 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Renée Zellweger for Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina for The Farewell, Cate Blanchett for Where'd You Go Bernadette?, Ana de Armas for Knives Out, Beanie Feldstein for Booksmart, Emma Thompson for Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Daniel Craig for Knives Out, Roman Griffin Davis for Jojo Rabbit, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Taron Egerton for Rocketman, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Bong Joon Ho og Jin Won Han for Parasite, Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Steven Zaillian for The Irishman

Best Foreign-Language Film: The Farewell, Les Misérables, Pain and Glory, Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Animated Feature Film: Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King, Missing Link, Toy Story 4

Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Hildur Guonadóttir for Joker, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, Thomas Newman for 1917, Daniel Pemberton for Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: "Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber, "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin, "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, "Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, "Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Margot Robbie for Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Television Series - Drama: Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Brian Cox for Succession, Kit Harington for Game of Thrones, Rami Malek for Mr. Robot, Tobias Menzies for The Crown, Billy Porter for Pose

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical: Barry Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical: Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kirsten Dunst for On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical: Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader for Barry, Ben Platt for The Politician, Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself, Ramy Youssef for Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice, Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Christopher Abbott for Catch-22, Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jared Harris for Chernobyl, Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kaitlyn Dever for Unbelievable, Joey King for The Act, Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, Merritt Wever for Unbelievable, Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette for The Act, Toni Collette for Unbelievable, Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies, Emily Watson for Chernobyl, Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Andrew Scott for Fleabag, Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl, Henry Winkler for Barry

De mest populære

Filmen «Marriage Story» har landet seks nominasjoner til kommende prisutdeling, og har dermed flest.

«The Irishman» og «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» er nominert fem ganger, mens «Joker» og «The Two Popes» har fire nominasjoner.

Når det gjelder TV-serier har «Chernobyl», «The Crown» og «Unbelievable» blitt nominert flest ganger, med fire nominasjoner hver.