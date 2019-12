Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne gives a press conference where he announces his resignation at the Government Palace in Helsinki, Finland on December 3, 2019. - Rinne announced his resignation from his post as Prime Minister following questions over the government's handling of a labour market dispute involving postal workers and state-owned mail carrier Posti. (Photo by Mikko Stig / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT Foto: Mikko Stig