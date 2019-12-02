Liverpool møter Everton på Anfield i FA-cupen tidlig i januar.
Manchester United møter Wolverhampton borte. De to møttes også i kvartfinalen i FA-cupen forrige sesong.
Da vant Wolverhampton 2-1.
Manchester City får på papiret lett motstand i form av League Two-klubben Port Vale. Arsenal tar imot Leeds, mens Chelsea møter Nottingham Forest hjemme.
José Mourinho og Tottenham fikk bortekamp mot Middlesbrough.
Tredje rund er den første for Premier League-klubbene. Den spilles slik:
Premier League-klubbene i fet skrift.
Leicester-Wigan
Queens Park Rangers-Swansea
Fulham-Aston Villa
Chelsea-Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton-Manchester United
Charlton-West Bromwich
Rochdale/Boston-Newcastle
Cardiff-Forest Green/Carlisle
Oxford United-Exeter/Hartlepool
Sheffield United-AFC Fylde
Southampton-Huddersfield
Liverpool-Everton
Bristol City-Shrewsbury
Bournemouth-Luton
Eastleigh/Crewe-Barnsley
Manchester City-Port Vale
Middlesbrough-Tottenham
Reading-Blackpool
Watford-Tranmere
Preston-Norwich
Millwall-Newport
Crystal Palace-Derby
Solihull Moors/Rotherham-Hull
Brentford-Stoke
Fleetwood Town-Portsmouth
Arsenal-Leeds
Gillingham-West Ham
Burton Albion-Northampton
Burnley-Peterborough
Birmingham-Blackburn
Brighton-Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers/Plymouth-Coventry/Ipswich
Tredje runde av FA-cupen avvikles fra 3.- til 6. januar.