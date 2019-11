Her laster amerikansk atomubåt torpedoer i norsk havn

When @ABCNews aired @DavidMuir's #USSFlorida story

(https://t.co/Ud2s3l6Hw6), many thought 1xUS 🇺🇸 sub was tracking #Russian activity. Not so fast! There were TWO (maybe more): Florida in Med + #USSMinnesota in N. Atlantic-here loading torpedoes in Norway🇳🇴wks ago #SilentService pic.twitter.com/GiWjq4mT2p