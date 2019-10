Brexit-tretthet har nærmest blitt en diagnose

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2019 Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson succeeds in having his Brexit agreement adopted quickly or not in the British Parliament, uncertainty for business is far from being dispelled. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) Foto: Niklas Halle'n