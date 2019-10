«Så trist at det er vondt å tenke på»

(FILES) -- A file photo taken on December 2, 2010 shows the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (L), Fifa President Sepp Blatter (C) and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov posing with the World Cup following the announcement that Russia and Qatar will host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups on at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Sepp Blatter on June 2, 2015 resigned as president of FIFA as a mounting corruption scandal engulfed world football's governing body. The 79-year-old Swiss official, FIFA president for 17 years and only reelected on May 29, said a special congress would be called as soon as possible to elect a successor. Blatter said that the scandal-tainted FIFA needs "profound reconstruction" and that he had "thoroughly reconsidered" his presidency since his reelection. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE DESMAZES Foto: PHILIPPE DESMAZES