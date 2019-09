🇫🇷 @MatteoGuendouzi has received his first call-up to the @equipedefrance senior squad



🆚Albania on Sep 7 🇦🇱

🆚Andorra on Sep 10 🇦🇩



Congratulations, @MatteoGuendouzi - we're so proud of you 👏 pic.twitter.com/j5b7mAWeo3