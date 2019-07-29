Det har hertuginnen av Sussex, Meghan Markle, bestemt.
I september er hun gjesteredaktør for den britiske utgaven av motemagasinet Vogue.
Greta Thunberg er én av 15 kvinner som blir hyllet som pionerer og visjonærer. Andre kvinner som blir å finne på forsiden er New Zealand sin statsminister Jacinda Adern, skuespilleren og transaktivisten Laverne Cox og den britisk-somaliske bokseren Ramla Ali.
Det skriver svenske Expressen.
Takket nei
Forsiden er delt inn i 16 ruter, og den siste ruten er i speilpapir for å vise at leseren selv også kan forandre verden.
Se dette innlegget på Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
I utgangspunktet hadde magasinet spurt om Meghan Markle selv ville være på forsiden, men hun takket nei. Ifølge redaktøren Edward Enninful var årsaken at Markle mente det kunne oppfattes som «skrytete».
I magasinet finnes det blant annet en åpen samtale mellom hertuginnen og USAs tidligere førstedame Michelle Obama.
– Givende og lærerikt
Markle sin ektemann, Prins Harry, bidrar også i magasinet. Han har intervjuet den verdenskjente sjimpanseeksperten Jane Goodall.
I en uttalelse publisert på hertugparet sin Instagram sier Markle at å være gjesteredaktør for Vogue har vært givende, lærerikt og inspirerende. Ifølge hertuginnen har de jobbet med utgaven i sju måneder.
«En stor takk til alle vennene mine som har støttet meg på denne reisen, og for at dere har lånt meg deres tid og energi for å hjelpe meg med disse sidene og forsiden», sier hertuginnen videre i uttalelsen.