Elia Viviani from Italy of Deceuninck-Quick-Step defeats Peter Sagan from Slovakia of Bora-Hansgrohe, left, during the fifth stage, a 177 km race from Muenchenstein to Einsiedeln, Switzerland, at the 83rd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) Foto: Gian Ehrenzeller